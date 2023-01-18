Delhi records 8th cold wave day

New Delhi: Delhi logged its eighth cold wave day in January on Wednesday, the most in the month in at least 12 years, according to data available on the India Meteorological Department website.

The Sadarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. It was 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 1.4 degrees on Monday. Delhi saw seven cold wave days in January 2020, while it did not record any such day last year.

The city recorded an intense coldwave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data. It has also logged over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, the most since 2019.

The Met office said coldwave conditions would abate from Thursday-Friday under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession. When a western disturbance -- a weather system characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East -- approaches a region, the wind direction changes.