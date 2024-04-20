  • Menu
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court reserves verdict on Manish Sisodia's Bail Petition

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its judgment on the bail petition filed by Manish Sisodia in the Liquor Policy CBI and ED cases. The...

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its judgment on the bail petition filed by Manish Sisodia in the Liquor Policy CBI and ED cases. The court is set to announce its decision on the 30th of this month.

Sisodia, who is currently in custody, has sought permission to participate in the election campaign. The court will consider his request along with the bail petition in the upcoming hearing.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Sisodia, has been embroiled in legal proceedings related to the Liquor Policy cases, and has been seeking relief from the court. The verdict on his bail petition will be eagerly awaited by his supporters and critics alike.

