Delhi Schools Trim Winter Break: Reduced To Six Days Starting January 1, 2024

Delhi schools are set to experience a shortened winter vacation, with the duration reduced from 15 days to six, commencing on January 1, 2024, according to a recent directive from the Directorate of Education. Originally slated for January 1 to January 15 for the academic session 2023-24, a preemptive measure was taken to address concerns about the city's poor air quality. Consequently, a portion of the winter vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18.



The remaining segment of the winter break for the academic session 2023-2024 is now scheduled from January 1 to January 6, 2024. The circular emphasized that the decision was made to safeguard students from the adverse effects of Delhi's air pollution. Furthermore, all Heads of Schools in Delhi are instructed to promptly communicate this adjustment to all stakeholders, including teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and parents.