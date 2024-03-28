  • Menu
Delhi shame: 3-year-old girl raped by tenant, accused on the run

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Peeragarhi area on Delhi's outskirts, police said on Thursday, adding that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the absconding accused.

New Delhi: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Peeragarhi area on Delhi's outskirts, police said on Thursday, adding that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the absconding accused.

Police said that a police control room (PCR) call was received about the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl in Peeragarhi village.

"Immediately a police team, including the ACP and Station House Officer (SHO) of Paschim Vihar West police station reached the location," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Jimmy Chiram said.

He said that the minor victim was found there along with her mother and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and necessary medical treatment was provided.

"The accused is a tenant of the same building," the DCP said.

Based on the information, police have registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 of the POCSO Act.

"The police team is actively on the looking out for the accused. The victim was discharged after examination and counselling," the DCP added.

