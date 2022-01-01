Delhi wakes up to foggy morning

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a foggy Saturday morning with the minimum temperature falling to 4 degrees Celsius and the maximum to 20 degrees, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day showed.

The IMD further predicted a cold wave to continue over the national capital on New Year's day which is likely to prevail till January 3.

"Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees is likely over most parts of Northwest & Central India during next 24 hours and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next 24 hours and fall by 3-5 degrees thereafter," the IMD said in its daily forecast.

Meanwhile, a cold wave or a severe cold wave-like condition is also expected in Delhi's neighbouring states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana till January 3, the weather man said.

"Cold wave/severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated/some parts of Punjab from December 30 to January 3; north Rajasthan from December 31 to January 3 and Haryana & Chandigarh from December 31 to January 2," the IMD said.

During a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees.

Besides, Delhi-NCR is likely to receive its first rain of the year on January 5 and 6.

While there is a possibility of rain on January 5, IMD has forecast "rain or thunderstorm" for the next day.

The minimum and maximum temperatures till January 6 will continue to hover between 4 to 9 degrees Celsius and 20 to 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.