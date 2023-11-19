Delhi Witnesses Slight Improvement In Air Quality, Set To Reopen Schools Amidst Changing Winds

On Sunday, Delhi saw a marginal improvement in its air quality, maintaining its status in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 398. This comes after the AQI was recorded at 340 on Saturday. The AQI scale categorizes values between 0 and 50 as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor, and 401 to 500 as severe.



The specific AQI readings at various locations in Delhi at 9 am on Sunday were reported as follows: Anand Vihar at 335, Pusa at 312, Lodhi Road at 302, Delhi University at 328, Airport Road at 346, IIT-Delhi at 317, ITO at 331, and RK Puram at 322. In neighboring areas, the AQI in Noida stood at 297, while in Gurugram, it was recorded at 215.

The improvement in air quality is attributed to a change in wind direction, as mentioned by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD forecasts that a western disturbance affecting Jammu and Kashmir will bring strong winds, impacting Delhi-NCR on November 21 and 22. Wind speeds during this period are expected to reach 15 km/hr, further aiding in improving Delhi's air quality.

In response to the better air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday, thereby relaxing restrictions on truck traffic. The decision was based on comprehensive reviews and air quality forecasts, which did not indicate a significant degradation in the coming days. However, restrictions under GRAP stages 1, 2, and 3 will remain in effect.

As a positive development, all schools in Delhi are set to reopen on Monday, following a government order issued on Saturday. The order specified the resumption of all classes from pre-school to Std XII, citing the improved air quality. However, outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held for the next week.