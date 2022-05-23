Delhi's daily Covid tally dips to 268, no new death

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported a considerable decline at fresh Covid cases, at 268 against 365 recorded on previous day, while there was no new death, as per the state government health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has, however, risen marginally to 2.69 per cent but the number of active cases has also reported decline to 1,819.

With 421 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,75,802. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,447.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,03,822, while the death toll continues at 26,201.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 638 in the city.

A total of 9,976 new tests -- 8,548 RT-PCR and 1,428 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,83,73,595, while 4,892 vaccines were administered - 335 first doses, 1,327 second doses, and 3,230 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,40,49,842 according to the health bulletin.