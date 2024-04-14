Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Affirms Continuation Of Subsidies Amid Political Turmoil

In a significant announcement on Saturday, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, reassured the residents of the national capital that the existing subsidies on essential services like electricity, water, and bus fares will persist. Speaking out against rumors fueled by political interests, Saxena urged citizens to disregard any misinformation suggesting otherwise.



In an official statement released from the Raj Niwas, Saxena emphasized that the welfare schemes, particularly benefiting the economically disadvantaged, will not be discontinued. This statement comes in response to widespread rumors hinting at the termination of subsidy schemes, allegedly instigated by both central government sources and the Lieutenant Governor's office.

Saxena made it clear that these subsidies are sustained by the consolidated fund of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, rather than being tied to any specific individual or political party. He underscored that these schemes are funded through the contributions of Delhi's residents via taxes, affirming the community's direct involvement in supporting these initiatives.

Furthermore, Saxena highlighted that these subsidy programs are integral government endeavors, not contingent on the status of any individual holding office. Despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's incarceration, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the continuity of these schemes remains unaffected.

The Lieutenant Governor also expressed deep concern over the dissemination of false and misleading statements by certain political figures and government officials. He criticized the deliberate attempt to sow confusion among the public and reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Prior to this announcement, the Delhi government had issued its own statement urging citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation. The government cautioned against falling prey to rumors spread by individuals with vested interests.

Additionally, Saxena condemned the absence of AAP-led Delhi government ministers from crucial meetings following Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest. He characterized their refusal to participate as a sign of indifference to the concerns of Delhi's populace.

In a subsequent move, Saxena lodged a formal complaint with the Union Home Ministry, accusing the ministers of displaying insensitivity and a lack of dedication to their responsibilities.

Overall, the Lieutenant Governor's statement serves to reassure the people of Delhi that essential welfare schemes will continue unabated, despite the political turbulence surrounding the current situation.