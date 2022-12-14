Delhi's Sub-Registrars Will All Be Female

Lt. Governor V K Saxena gave Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar the order to appoint solely female sub-registrars who will deal with the general public in Delhi. The change would result in all 22 Sub-Registrars (SRs) in the Revenue Department of the Delhi government being female officers for the first time.

The LG office cleared in a statement that it is expected that with women officers at the helm, the "prevalent corruption, red-tapism and harassment of people at such offices will be mitigated." It mentioned that Sub-registrar offices are at the forefront of how the government interacts with regular individuals. It further explained that he had stressed that doing this would also guarantee more tactful, corrupt-free, and sympathetic public dealing, as experience in other parts of the world had shown.

After taking office, Saxena had planned for women to lead the sub-registrar offices of the Delhi government's Revenue Department in an effort to empower women in public service by giving them important roles.

The sub-registrar offices were mentioned earlier as being in charge of marriage registrations, caste certificates, and income certificates. A revised statement, however, stated that the SR offices are in charge of land registry, including sale, buy, and lease transactions, property registration, sale deed issuance, share certificate issuance, document verification, and other services that directly affect the general populace.

Meanwhile, the most recent order, which was released on Monday, added another 16 women officials who were selected and appointed as SRs in the other 16 SR offices, bringing the total number of SRs to 22. Six women SRs had already been appointed by an earlier order.