Delighted to host Intercontinental Cup, says Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday attended the first match of Intercontinental Cup, in which India beat lower-ranked Mongolia 2-0. Naveen said he was delighted that Odisha was hosting the football tournament at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

''This exemplifies Odisha's dedication to establishing itself as a prominent football hub in India. I am confident that the participating international teams will have a remarkable experience competing at this venue,'' he said. Football enthusiasts from the State will have the opportunity to witness an exceptional display of the sport, he added. Naveen assured AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey of full support for the development of football in the State. Chaubey thanked the Chief Minister for hosting the championship, and appreciated the State government's role in development of football.

The Kalinga Stadium earlier hosted ISL, IWL and Super Cup, among others. Besides India and Mongolia, Lebanon and Vanuatu are participating in the tournament.

On the glorious atmosphere at the stadium, Naveen said, "I would like to welcome all four teams to Odisha. It gives me immense pride to see that the people of Bhubaneswar have shown up in huge numbers to support their favorite teams. I am looking forward to an exciting tournament and best of luck to all the teams."

Just a few months ago, the people of Odisha showed up in thousands to cheer on the Indian hockey team as they competed for supremacy at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.