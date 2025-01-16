Demand grows for Mardaraj Chair at Khallikote Unitary University

Berhampur: There is growing demand for ‘Mardaraj Chair’ at Khallikote Unitary University in Berhampur. Mardaraj Mahotsav Celebration Committee has decided to put forward a proposal to the authorities in this regard. The decision was taken during the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Raja Bahadur Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo on Sunday.

“We must recognise the contribution of Raja Saheb Harihar Mardaraj Deo (1872-1909) and his son Raja Bahadur Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo (1900-1963) of Khallikote in establishment of Khallikote College in Berhampur as a fitting tribute to start ‘Mardaraj Chair’,” said Manmath Padhi, former Vice Chancellor of Khallikote Unitary University, while addressing a gathering at K C Public School campus here. This is one of the oldest educational institutions of the country.

The father-son duo are known for their contributions to the welfare of the people of Odisha. They played a significant role in the formation of Odisha as a separate State. But history has failed to properly evaluate their contributions to Odisha and the historians must review it, Padhi said.

Raja Saheb Harihar Mardaraj Deo of Khallikote generously donated 16.5 acres of land. He created an endowment with Rs 1 lakh when the college faced an acute financial crisis around 1893. As a fitting tribute to the magnanimity of the late Raja Saheb, a resolution was adopted at a public meeting on August 16, 1893 to rename the college as Khallikote College, which began as a Zilla school in 1856. Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo was the president of the private trust named Khallikote College Trust Managing Committee which was taken over by the Government of Odisha in 1971.

Raja Bahadur Ram Chandra Mardaraj Deo was a patriot, organiser and leader of Odia movement. For amalgamation of Odia speaking tracks, he mortgaged his own estate to meet the expense to fulfil the dream of his father Harihar Mardaraj.

Adikanda Sahoo, a retired professor of Odia in Sambalpur University, who attended as the chief speaker, described Ram Chandra Mardaraj Deo as the gem of Odisha and a real royal personality who gave “us the national consciousness.” Prasanna Kumar Swain, Vice Chancellor of Utkal Culture University, who was the chief guest, said the formation of separate Odisha could have been delayed but for the efforts of Raja Saheb Harihar Mardaraj Deo and Raja Bahadur Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo.