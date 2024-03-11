Live
- Elon Musk to open source Grok AI chatbot this week
- BJP has hatched a conspiracy to change the Constitution: Siddaramaiah
- 'Birthday Balika' Shreya Ghoshal shares happy selfie from Bali vacation
- Varanasi Police Commissioner transferred
- Denied LS ticket, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP & joins Congress ahead of polls
- PM Modi inaugurates Haryana stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram
- Another jolt for Congress in MP as two more MLAs join BJP soon after quitting grand old party
- Commonwealth nations celebrate 75-year milestone
- Stokes aggressive leadership faltered at a crucial time in Ranchi: Ian Chappell
- Bullets fly as two groups clash following road rage in Delhi
Just In
Denied LS ticket, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP & joins Congress ahead of polls
Denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Kaswan, the sitting BJP MP from Churu in Rajasthan, resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the Congress on Monday.
Jaipur: Denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Kaswan, the sitting BJP MP from Churu in Rajasthan, resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the Congress on Monday.
Making an official announcement regarding Kaswan joining the party, the Congress posted on X: "Today @RahulKaswanMP, BJP MP from Churu, Rajasthan, joined Congress in the presence of Congress President Shri@kharge Ji. Welcome to the Congress family and best wishes for the future."
Earlier, Kaswan announced his resignation from the BJP through a social media post.
"Ram-Ram my Churu Lok Sabha family.... My family members! In accordance with all your sentiments, I am going to take a big decision in public life. Due to political reasons, at this very moment today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the post of Member of Parliament.
"I express my gratitude to all Bharatiya Janata Party members, national president JP Nadda ji, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, and Shri Amit Shah ji, who allowed me to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years.
"Special thanks to my Churu Lok Sabha family, which always gave me valuable support, cooperation, and blessings," Kaswan posted.
It needs to be mentioned here that Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia has been fielded by the BJP from Churu this time.