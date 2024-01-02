Dense fog to continue over northwest & east India for 3 days: IMD

New Delhi : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over some parts of plains of northwest and east India during the next three days and gradually decrease thereafter.

The weatherman also predicted that the Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are likely to continue over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next three days and decrease thereafter.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and in range of 10-12 degrees over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and north Chhattisgarh.

“These are above normal by 2-4 degree Celius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat,” it said.



The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during night and morning hours in some parts over Punjab and Haryana till Friday and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent two days.



“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in early morning/morning hours in some parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday and Thursday and in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday,” it said



The IMD said that Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in many parts over Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday and in some parts on Thursday and cold day conditions in isolated pockets on Friday and Saturday.



“Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts over Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday, and in isolated pockets on Thursday. The Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday,” it added.

