Design courses as per needs of industries: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked technical institutions such as ITIs and polytechnics to understand the demands of the industry and design courses accordingly.

"Youth should be guaranteed both jobs and security. It is essential to connect the youth with training for their empowerment. There is also a need to include them in the CM Internship Program, wherein the government and the industry jointly fund their stipends with each contributing 50 per cent of the amount, allowing them to be self-reliant during their education,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh had received investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit held last year, which will provide employment to 1.10 crore youths.

He also highlighted that the state government's top priority is to provide employment to every hand.

"It's a new Uttar Pradesh of new India, witnessing success in various fields. The Department of Vocational Education, in collaboration with data technology, is working on developing new courses following global standards," the Chief Minister said.

To provide international employment opportunities, the Chief Minister said that the government is trying to collaborate with Israel, Russia, and Germany.

“Youth selected for employment in Israel will receive free meals, accommodation, and a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh after completing their ITI,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised the high demand for skilled nursing professionals in Germany and advocated for career counselling, language training, and global employment awareness through placement cells.

The Chief Minister said that there is great demand for skilled youths of Uttar Pradesh in the Middle East and South East Asian countries.

He also announced the establishment of 150 world-class ITIs in collaboration with Tata Technology to meet the global demand for skilled youth.

The Chief Minister said that there are 96 lakh MSME units in the state, emphasising the importance of connecting these units with markets and technology to enhance product distribution for exports, leading to better job opportunities with attractive packages for young individuals.

Underlining the success of initiatives like the Vishwakarma Yojana under which youths are provided training and toolkits, the Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts, including providing interest-free loans to entrepreneurs and a new incentive package for young entrepreneurs.

He also acknowledged the positive impact of these initiatives in making UP the second-largest economy in the country.

The Chief Minister said that owing to the efforts, presently the people of UP are spending their money in UP itself.

“The CD ratio here has increased from 42 to 56 per cent today. This is making a significant contribution to development,” the Chief Minister said.