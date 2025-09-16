Devdas to get Sarala award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s prominent writer Devdas Chhotray will receive the prestigious ‘Sarala Puraskar’ for his short-story collection ‘Matinee Show’. The award is given annually by Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited’s charitable trust IMPaCT (Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust).

Chhotray will be presented with the 46th Sarala Puraskar at the award ceremony, which will take place in Bhubaneswar on October 26. He will also receive a citation, plaque and an award of Rs 7 lakh. Chhotray’s book was selected from among the seven books written by famous writers, poets and novelists in the State.

Besides, ‘Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman’, given every year by IMPaCT for lifetime excellence in the field of art, will be awarded to famous painter Baladev Maharatha and renowned singer, composer, musicologist Ramhari Das. As part of the award, both will be given a certificate and a plaque with an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

The selection process involved judges Adyasa Das, Sujata Mohapatra and Sangita Panda for the performing arts section and Panchami Manoo Ukil, Sudarshan Patnaik and Pradosh Swain for the visual arts section.

IMPaCT, founded by noted industrialist Bansidhar Panda and his wife Ila Panda in 1980, has been instrumental in promoting Odia literature and the State’s rich cultural heritage of art, music and dance. IMPaCT also instituted the Ekalabya Puraskar in 1993, which has become one of the most prestigious sports awards in Odisha.