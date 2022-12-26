Devotees have to undergo RT-PCR test to meet the Dalai Lama

Patna: After five foreigners were found Corona positive in Bodh Gaya, the district administration has directed the officials of the Dalai Lama trust to make Covid test mandatory for those who want to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader during the Kaal Chakra Puja.

The Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya for the Kaal Chakra Puja which will continue for one month. The Dalai Lama is scheduled to give a spiritual speech from December 29 to 31.

The decision to make Covid test mandatory was taken after five foreigners, including three British nationals and two Myanmar nationals tested positive for Corona on December 23.

Confirming the development, Gaya DM Tyagarajan S.M. said they came from Bangkok and are residing in hotels of Bodh Gaya. One of the infected persons was allowed to go to Delhi after her second test report returned negative.

As per the directive, any devotee who wants to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader has to undergo RT-PCR test and will be allowed only after his/her report returns negative.

The district administration has constituted a dedicated medical team which will be available at the Tibetan monastery.

The district administration has also advised all the visitors to follow Covid protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.