Devotees throng temples on Ram Navami

Devotees on Friday thronged temples across Odisha, including the Jagannath temple in Puri, on the occasion of Ram Navami amid stringent security arrangements. Surveillance was intensified across the State, particularly in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Sambalpur districts, officials said.

Quick response teams were stationed in sensitive areas, and drones and CCTV cameras deployed to monitor processions and gatherings. In Cuttack, where clashes broke out during last year’s Dussehra celebrations, over 30 platoons of police forces were deployed, along with CRPF personnel.

More than 300 CCTV cameras were installed across key routes, marketplaces and congregation points, officials said. Security personnel carried out flag marches in areas such as Dargha Bazar, Choudhury Bazaar, Dolamundai and Buxi Bazaar to instil confidence among residents, they said.

“We have ensured robust law and order mechanisms, efficient traffic management, and effective crowd control measures during the festival. Officers are vigilant and taking proactive steps to prevent any untoward incidents,” said IGP (Central Range) Satyajit Naik. DIG (Eastern Range) Pinak Mishra said Bhadrak and Balasore were identified as sensitive districts.

Over 40 platoons, along with CAPFs, were deployed in Bhadrak, with close monitoring of social media platforms and regular flag marches in place, he said. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

The Governor urged people to follow the ideals of truth, righteousness and compassion exemplified by Lord Ram, wishing everyone a peaceful and meaningful Ram Navami.