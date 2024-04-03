DGCA seeks daily report on Vistara flight cancellations

New Delhi/Mumbai: Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked Vistara to submit a daily report on flight cancellations and delays as the Tata group airline cancelled more than 50 flights for the second straight day on Tuesday amid non-availability of pilots.

The Civil Aviation ministry is also monitoring the situation of flight cancellations at Vistara, which saw resignations of at least 15 senior first officers in the recent past. The airline cancelled over 50 flights on Tuesday, according to a source.

