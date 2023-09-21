Live
DGCA suspends Air India's Flight Safety Chief Rajeev Gupta for one month for certain lapses
Highlights
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Thursday said it has suspended Tata Group-owned Air India's Flight Safety Chief Rajeev Gupta for one month for certain lapses.
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Thursday said it has suspended Tata Group-owned Air India's Flight Safety Chief Rajeev Gupta for one month for certain lapses.
On July 25 and 26, the regulator's team carried out the surveillance of Air India in the areas of internal audit, accident prevention work and availability of required technical manpower.
The surveillance found deficiencies in the accident prevention work carried out by the organisation and the availability of the requisite technical manpower as required in the approved Flight Safety Manual and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements, DGCA said in a release.
