Dhenkanal Bar Association election

Dhenkanal: Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been elected president of Dhenkanal Bar Association, while Tankadhar Behera is secretary.

Sanjay and Tankadhar have been elected for the fifth time. As many as 581 lawyers cast their votes.

The other office-bearers are: Puspak Tripathy (vice-president), Ranjan Mishra (joint secretary), Brahmananda Rout (member) and Rajendra Narayan (treasurer).