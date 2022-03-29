  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Dhenkanal Bar Association election

Dhenkanal Bar Association election
x
Highlights

Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been elected president of Dhenkanal Bar Association, while Tankadhar Behera is secretary.

Dhenkanal: Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been elected president of Dhenkanal Bar Association, while Tankadhar Behera is secretary.

Sanjay and Tankadhar have been elected for the fifth time. As many as 581 lawyers cast their votes.

The other office-bearers are: Puspak Tripathy (vice-president), Ranjan Mishra (joint secretary), Brahmananda Rout (member) and Rajendra Narayan (treasurer).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X