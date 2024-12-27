Dhenkanal has sporting potential: Pradhan

Dhenkanal: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Dhenkanal district has sporting potential and players from the district have excelled at the national level. Speaking during the final of the 6th All India Invitation Football Tournament, Pradhan said, “Dhenkanal has a vibrant environment for sports development and players here have the capability to compete in the 2036 Olympics.”

Pradhan urged the State government to create more opportunities and facilities for as-piring athletes, emphasising the region’s strong sporting spirit and activities. “This dis-trict has immense talent and a promising future in sports,” he added.

In the final, Central Railway, Mumbai beat KSEB, Kerala 3-1. The winners were awarded ₹1,00,000 while the runners-up received ₹60,000 cash prizes.

The tournament was organised by District Athletic Association. This year, 12 teams from all over the country participated.