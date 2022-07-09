Dhenkanal: IIMC students gifted seeds for plantation

Dhenkanal: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) gave away various types of seeds for plantation to students -2021-22 (pass-out students) as parting gifts.

With the change in climatic conditions and increasing pollution, the institute gifted them seeds on the day of departure.

The seeds include mango, black berry, Banana Chakunda and other varieties. They were given to students of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Addressing the students, IIMC regional professor Dr Mrinal Chatterjee appealed to them to plant the seeds in their respective communities and roadside to make community clean and Green. Large scale plantation means more fruits, more flowers and more shade to people and maximum benefits to nature, its growth and community.

This is an innovative gift to the students with idea that they need to play a significant role to contribute to nature in the wake of climate change, Prof Chatterjee said.