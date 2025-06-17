Live
‘Diarrhoea eradication’ campaign launched in Bhuban
Dhenkanal: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling launched 'Diarrhoea eradication' campaign at Bhuban in Dhenkanal district on Monday. The campaign will...
Dhenkanal: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling launched ‘Diarrhoea eradication’ campaign at Bhuban in Dhenkanal district on Monday. The campaign will continue for 45 days and will promote awareness and steps taken to check diarrhoea in the district. Mahaling urged the people to take preventive measures to minimise the cases of diarrhoea.
Locals should not take contaminated water and also should stop taking food from fast food stalls, he said. Mahaling visited the local hospital and Kamakshyanagar sub-divisional hospital and met the affected patients. He reviewed measures taken by Bhuban hospital and district administration to control the disease. According to reports, the number of patients affected with diarrhoea has increased to 63 from 42. Some patients were discharged from hospital. Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay briefed the Health Minister about steps taken by the health administration in controlling the disease.
The Health administration has launched Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign in every ward of Bhuban NAC. Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak were present at the meeting in Bhuban .