Digvijay Singh Says RSS Teaches Hatred, BJP Hits Back

Congress leader Digvijay Singh accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of teaching hatred in its schools. He added that hatred inevitably leads to violence.

The BJP was quick to hit back at the Congress. Party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member, GVL Narsimha Rao lashed out at the Congress saying that it supports anti-national elements in the country. The BJP leader remarked that divisive groups like the 'Tukde Tukde' gang take sustenance from Congress. TV channels showed other BJP leaders targeting Digvijay Singh saying that the Congress leader was a supporter of terrorists like LeT founder, Hafiz Saeed. The party said that Digvijay Singh's anti-Hindu stance had been revealed earlier also.

The BJP accused Digvijay Singh and other Congress leaders of being blind to the kind of lessons in militancy taught at madrassas.

Digvijay Singh has in the past targeted the RSS on several occasions.

It remains to be seen as to how the Congress party views the Madhya Pradesh leader's latest comments. In the past, the Congress party distanced itself from his remarks many times.