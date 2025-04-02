Dilip Jaiswal claims Waqf Bill ensures social justice, but Bihar Muslim leaders raise concerns

Patna: As the debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill unfolds in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Bihar's political landscape remains divided on the issue.

While the BJP and its allies strongly support the bill, several Muslim leaders within the Janata Dal (United) and religious organisations have voiced their opposition.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal asserted that the bill would bring social justice to the country. “The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) collected input from crores of people across India. The bill has been drafted based on their suggestions and is designed to ensure social justice. The opposition is misleading people about it,” he told IANS.

Santosh Kumar Suman, national president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Bihar Cabinet Minister, expressed similar sentiments. “All positive suggestions from the JPC have been incorporated. The bill aims to regulate waqf properties without harming any community. The NDA stands united in its support for this bill.”

However, despite JDU’s official backing of the bill, some Muslim leaders stay mum due to party discipline.

JDU MLC Ghulam Gaus recently met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Eid, sparking speculation of dissent within the party.

Several Muslim leaders and religious organizations in Bihar have strongly opposed the bill.

Former JDU Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to oppose the bill. “Nitish Kumar has always worked for Muslims. He should stand against this bill to safeguard minority interests,” Karim said, revealing that he had previously discussed the matter with the Chief Minister.

Amir Anisur Rahman Qasmi, Secretary of Imarat-e-Sharia, also voiced his opposition. “If the government interferes in one religion today, others will follow. Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu must oppose this bill,” he warned.

As JDU’s Muslim leaders grapple with a tough choice -- whether to toe the party line or break ranks-- political observers are keen to see if RJD capitalizes on this dissent to gain minority votes.



