Just In
Dinesh Sharma elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha
Former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Dinesh Sharma has been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the state as the BJP leader was the only candidate to file the nomination for the September 15 by-election.
The by-election was necessitated due to the death of incumbent MP Hardwar Dubey, who was also from the BJP.
The by-election was necessitated due to the death of incumbent MP Hardwar Dubey, who was also from the BJP.
The term of the seat is till November 2026.
"Except Sharma's, no other nomination was filed on the last day today. The scrutiny of papers was done on Wednesday. The formal declaration is being made on Friday," Assistant Returning Officer, Rajya Sabha poll Ajit Sharma said.
Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders for giving him the opportunity to become a member of the Upper House of Parliament.
"I will work for the BJP as a devoted party worker. I will also ensure that Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time," Sharma, who is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, said.