High hopes on 3 Ministers from erstwhile Anantapur dist

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The erstwhile Anantapur district is endowed with three ministerial positions, two in Sri Sathya Sai district and one in Anantapur district.

The three first time Ministers should treat this as a once in a life time opportunity to impact stakeholders and make a difference.

Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav has been entrusted with a high profile portfolio of Finance Minister. Keshav during his last tenure as Public Accounts Committee chairman was lauded for doing a good job and his PAC chairmanship has now catapulted him to the position of managing State finances, a very tricky job entrusted to him.

His position in the State cabinet will also trigger development in the district, allocate funds for irrigation projects and also for inviting industrialists to the district.

Another person of consequence is Dharmavaram MLA Sathya Kumar Yadav who is the Minister for Health. He is as tall as his portfolio and enjoys high connections in the Central government both with the members of the Union Cabinet and bureaucracy.

Health, being an important part of people’s lives, he can transform the government general hospitals by boosting medical and health staff, upgrading every district hospital into super speciality hospitals, reach out to the poorest of the poor with basic medical amenities and make Aarogya Sri, practically workable.

Being in Dharmavaram, he promised to improve the lot of the handloom weavers who are his dominant voters. He is already in touch with Union ministry of Handlooms and Textiles on the weavers’ issues.

He can do a lot to handloom weavers in the State by establishing textile parks. The biggest challenge before him is to make handloom weavers profession profitable and highly remunerative. This is a crucial stage of young generation being on the cross roads and chances are there for large scale migration in the textile town.

So Sathya Kumar with a large potential should make a mark on the people who gave him a mandate and a chance.

The third minister from the district is a woman S Savitha who is the BC Welfare and Handlooms and Textiles Minister. Hailing from Penukonda in Sathya Sai district, she can change the face of Dharmavaram, the textile town of weavers which is in her backyard.

She and Sathya Kumar can work together to change the fate of handloom weavers in the State. Dharmavaram can be a model of what can be replicated in Mangalagiri and other parts of the State. She can also give a facelift to BC hostels and improve the lot of Backward Class students.

The three ministers should come together on issues pertaining to the undivided district.