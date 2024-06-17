Devotees throng Srikalahasti, Kanipakam temples

Tirupati: Even after the schools were reopened, weekend pilgrim rush has been going unabated in various temples across the district. Apart from world renowned Tirumala temple where darshan time is taking approximately 30 hours, other major temples like Kanipakam Varasiddi Vinayaka Devasthanam and Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam were thronged by a slew of devotees during this weekend.

It may be noted that more than 80,000 people have visited Srivari temple at Tirumala on Saturday while the queue lines are running outside till Nandakam guest house on Sunday.

Several Tirumala pilgrims also visit other two major temples in Kanipakam and Srikalahasti. Accordingly, the two temples also witnessed a flow of devotees and it is estimated that around 30,000 devotees visited these temples. They had to wait for more than three hours in the queue lines to get their turn for darshan of the presiding deities.

Even Tirupati railway station and bus stand were also overcrowded with heavy influx of passengers. They were seen jostling for seats in the buses and in unreserved compartments of trains. With the ongoing development works in Tirupati railway station, passengers felt severe inconvenience with congestion.

In both Kanipakam and Srikalahasti, the temple managements have made elaborate arrangements for the sake of devotees to have a hassle-free darshan. Anna Prasadam has been provided besides providing drinking water to the devotees in the queue lines. As the trust boards have resigned following the change of the State government, temple officials have monitored the arrangements continuously.

In Srikalahasti, 5,533 devotees have performed the famous Rahu Kethu pujas out of which 3,153 took Rs 500 tickets, followed by Rs 750 tickets by 1,515 devotees, Rs 1,500 tickets by 453, Rs 2,500 tickets by 333 devotees and Rs 5,000 tickets by 79 devotees. Further, 2,990 devotees have purchased Seeghra Darshan tickets while 4,385 have bought special entrance tickets.

By 6 pm over 26,000 devotees have worshipped Lord Srikalahasteeswara and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika while there are still long queue lines.