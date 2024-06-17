Private company responsible for completion becomes non-cooperative

Bengaluru: Bettahalasur Station, one of the major stations of Namma Metro Blue Line work is pending. A private real estate company had come forward in 2023 to fund the Bettahalasur station between Bagaluru Cross and Trumpet Junction at a cost of around Rs 140 crore. They also signed an agreement with BMRCL. But there is still no clear decision about the construction of the station. The company, which had offered to take up the financial liability for the station in July 2023, had given an initial sum of Rs 1 crore to BMRCL. BMRCL sources said that there was no response from the company after that. On May 29, senior BMRCL officials held a meeting with leading builders and private firms partnering with the metro agency. However, sources said that the company responsible for the construction of Bettahalasur stayed away from it.

Meanwhile, the construction of the station cannot be cancelled unless the company responsible for the construction officially backs off saying it cannot fund the construction process, an official said. Meanwhile, the Jakkuru Plantation Metro Station (between Jakkuru Cross and Yelahanka) to be jointly built by Bagmane and Century Group at a cost of Rs 120 crore is nearing completion.

Bettahalasur station will be useful for the residents of the boulevard complex. Bettahalasur station was not mentioned in the original plan of the route. As a private company showed interest, the plan was changed to build a Bettahalasur metro station between Bagaluru Cross and Doddajala stations. There was an agreement with the corporation in this regard. In April 2020, this organization proposed to build a metro station and take financial responsibility. The project was conceived with the intention of benefiting the residents of the boulevard complex extending from the station. However, after that, a private organisation backed out of funding the construction of the metro station citing its financial situation.

Similarly, BMRCL had also said that it will abandon the project of this station in December 2022. Later Chikkajala station was added on this route on the demand of locals. In 2023, the organization again showed interest in the construction of the station. Bettahalasur, Jakkuru Plantation and Chikkajala were initially not part of the DPR of Airport Lane. However, it has been decided to include them later, officials said.

“The construction of Jakkuru Plantation and Chikkajala stations is certain, while the construction of Bettahalasur station is doubtful,” said another official.