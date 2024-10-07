Dinner with Soros or Kim Jong Un?

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar showcased his trademark wit during a recent interview when faced with a tricky rapid-fire question. In the interview, Jaishankar was asked who he would prefer to have dinner with — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros. With a smile and without missing a beat, Jaishankar sidestepped the politically charged question with humor, responding, "I think this is Navratri, I am fasting."



The witty remark prompted laughter from both the interviewer and the audience, and the moment quickly went viral on social media.

The question carried weight due to the controversial figures involved. George Soros, a known critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been accused by the BJP of funding anti-India activities and attempting to push for regime changes to benefit Western interests. Kim Jong Un, on the other hand, presents an entirely different set of diplomatic challenges.

Jaishankar has not held back in criticising Soros in the past. Earlier this year, he strongly rebuked the billionaire after Soros commented that Prime Minister Modi would “have to answer questions” regarding the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. Jaishankar described Soros as “old, rich, dangerous, and opinionated,” accusing him of trying to influence global narratives for his own purposes.

At the 2023 Munich Security Conference, Soros predicted that the business troubles facing tycoon Gautam Adani would weaken Modi’s position, forcing him to face scrutiny from foreign investors and Parliament. Soros’ comments were in reference to the aftermath of a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg, which accused Adani’s companies of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, leading to a sharp decline in the conglomerate’s stock value.

Soros claimed that the fallout could destabilise India’s investment climate, possibly paving the way for a “democratic revival” in the country. Jaishankar, in response, lambasted Soros for his statements, asserting that people like Soros see elections as legitimate only if their preferred outcome prevails.

He dismissed Soros’ claims as being made under the pretense of supporting an open society while actually serving self-interested narratives.