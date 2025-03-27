Distribution of 32 lakh kits will not bring real happiness to Muslims: Abu Azmi on BJP’s ‘Saugat-e-Modi’

Mumbai: As the BJP launched a nationwide outreach programme ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ aimed at economically weaker Muslim families ahead of Eid, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi voiced strong criticism, stating that the distribution of 32 lakh kits would not bring real happiness to Muslims.

According to Azmi, the true source of happiness for Muslims would come if innocent Muslims currently imprisoned were released before Eid.

Talking to IANS, Abu Azmi said: “32 lakh kits will not bring happiness to the weaker section of Muslims. Real happiness will come when the innocent Muslims, who are unjustly imprisoned, are released before Eid. If you had told them to go home and celebrate Eid with their families, I would have seen that as a real gift. If you really want to give a gift, then the gift would be the rights given to Muslims by the Constitution of Bhimrao Ambedkar, where every person should receive their rightful share according to their numbers. If you had done that, I would have considered it a gift.”

Azmi further accused the BJP of using this initiative to influence Muslims in light of the upcoming Bihar elections. He claimed that the outreach programme was merely an attempt to win votes by targeting the Muslim community under the pretext of providing welfare.

“It is no surprise that such things happen when elections are near. With the Bihar elections approaching, it seems the BJP is trying to appease Muslims. They are trying to take over Muslim lands, while the entire Muslim community is opposing the amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Those who own the land don’t want changes, but the BJP is determined to make amendments. What kind of gift is this? The real issue is that they are entering mosques, burning the Quran, and causing distress to Muslims,” Azmi said.

He added: "You’re offering these so-called gifts, but you won’t give Muslims even one minister, one MLA, or one MP. There is no need for such gifts. The real gift will be when Muslims are granted the rights promised to them by the Constitution. Only then would I truly consider it a gift, and I would love that."

Azmi also responded to the recent strict instructions issued by Uttar Pradesh Police, which prohibited Namaz on roads and other public places. In Meerut, the police have advised Muslims to offer Namaz only at designated mosques or other grounds meant for mass prayer.

“What if the government decides tomorrow that we cannot pray? If we pray, they’ll threaten to shoot us or send us to jail. For hundreds of years, people have been praying in public spaces when mosques were small or overcrowded, sometimes even on roads next to gutters. But instead of harassing people for praying, the government should provide space for them to pray, clean up the areas, and respect their right to practice their religion. It’s not about blocking traffic; it’s about deliberately harassing Muslims,” he said, expressing concern over the increased restrictions on religious practices.

Azmi further reacted to the recent controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra, whose satirical remarks on social media have led to protests and demands for his YouTube channel to be banned.

Azmi found the response disproportionate, particularly when compared to the lack of action in the case of insults toward Islam.

“Kunal Kamra’s remarks about the Deputy Chief Minister were inappropriate, but we must remember that when insults are made against our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), no action is taken. Salman Rushdie and Taslima Nasreen, who have written defamatory books about Islam, receive protection under freedom of speech laws. In contrast, Kamra’s remarks have sparked massive outrage, and there’s even a push to ban his YouTube channel. This is a clear double standard. It shows how democracy is being undermined in our country," Azmi concluded.