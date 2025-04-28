Divided Response to Pahalgam Attack: India Finds Support, Global Powers Tread Carefully

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, global reactions have poured in — but a clear divide is evident.

The U.S. State Department stated that Washington is in touch with both India and Pakistan, urging a “responsible solution” as tensions escalate. While publicly expressing support for India, the U.S. notably refrained from directly criticizing Pakistan.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Rome, reacted to the attack by pointing to the long-standing tensions between the two nations.

"There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years," Trump said, adding, "I’m sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."

Earlier, Trump had posted on TruthSocial, condemning the attack and extending support to India:

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

China — a known ally of Pakistan — called for a “swift and fair investigation,” while reaffirming its continued backing of Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts.

“China has always supported Pakistan in its resolute anti-terrorism actions. As a staunch friend and all-weather strategic partner, China fully understands Pakistan’s reasonable security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests,” Wang was quoted as saying in the Chinese readout.

The United Kingdom has expressed strong solidarity with India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, reiterating India’s “zero tolerance” approach toward terrorism and highlighting the cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack. Lammy also spoke with Pakistan’s leadership, urging for de-escalation.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had condemned the attack as “barbaric” during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and heads of state from Japan, the UAE, Iran, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Australia, and Nepal, personally reached out to PM Modi to express their solidarity with India.

This remains a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.

