DK Shivakumar Downplays Leadership Change Rumors Amid Ongoing Controversies

Recent meetings between several Karnataka Congress leaders and party president Mallikarjun Kharge have fueled speculation about a potential leadership change in the state. However, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has moved to quell these rumors, emphasizing the routine nature of such interactions.



"It's perfectly normal for our party members, from workers to ministers, to meet with senior leaders. There's no need for misinterpretation," Shivakumar stated, addressing the media. He further elaborated on the party's communication practices, noting, "We maintain daily contact with everyone and regularly send reports to our leadership. Our Congress office and research team diligently monitor news, media reports, and developments, ensuring Delhi is consistently updated."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government faces ongoing challenges with the Muda land controversy, which has been a point of contention for four months. The scandal, involving allegations of illegal land allotment to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, has intensified following recent developments. The Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been granted permission to prosecute and investigate the matter, adding pressure to the situation.

Despite these developments, the Congress high command has maintained a conspicuous silence on the issue. This lack of response from the party leadership has raised concerns about potentially weakening the Congress's position in Karnataka.



The confluence of leadership change rumors and the persistent land controversy underscores the complex political landscape in Karnataka, presenting significant challenges for the ruling Congress party as it navigates these turbulent waters.

