DMK Government Reclaims Rs 5,000 Crore Worth Of Temple Properties In Tamil Nadu

In the last two years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has successfully reclaimed temple properties valued at Rs 5,000 crore.
Mr. Stalin made this statement while commemorating the 1,000th temple-consecration event during the DMK's tenure, which took place at the Kasi Viswanathar temple in West Mambalam, Chennai, on Saturday. He also praised the efforts of Hindu Religious Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu and the department officials for their contributions.
Under the guiding principle of "everything for everybody" in the Dravidian model of governance, all sectors have been experiencing significant growth during the DMK administration. Specifically, the work of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the state government has been remarkable, leading to the retrieval of ₹5,000 crore worth of temple properties, a feat that has garnered widespread appreciation from believers and the public alike.