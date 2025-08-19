DMK's Tiruchi Siva likely to be Oppn V-P candidate

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva is likely to be Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate. Siva’s candidature against BJP candidate CP Radhakrishnan, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, could aid the Opposition in navigating regional political dynamics.

Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Maharashtra Governor. However, sources within the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had earlier suggested that a non-political figure be projected for the Vice-Presidential election, insisting on building a consensus unlike last time.

The Trinamool had abstained from voting in the last Vice-Presidential election, disagreeing with the Opposition's choice of Congress leader Margaret Alva. Dhankhar had won that election. The Vice-Presidential election this time will be held on September 9.