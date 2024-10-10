DMRC extends timings of last trains by one hour on Wednesday

Live
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will extend the timings of its last trains by around one hour on all the lines on Wednesday for India-Bangladesh T20 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for commuters' convenience, officials said. According to the DMRC officials, the last train from Samaypur Badli will leave at 12.10 am instead of 11 pm and at 11.40 pm instead of 11 pm from the Millenium City Centre Gurugram.
The train from Kashmere Gate on Violet Line will leave at 12 am instead of 11 pm on Wednesday, they stated. Similalrly, the last train from Noida City Centre on Blue Line will leave at 11.45 pm instead of 11 pm. The trains from Rithala and Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) will leave at 12.10 am and 12 am respectively, they said.