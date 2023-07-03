  • Menu
DMRC renamed HUDA City Centre Station as Millinnium City Centre Station

DMRC renamed HUDA City Centre Station as Millinnium City Centre Station
Highlights

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the renaming of Huda City Centre Metro Station to Millinnium City Centre.

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the renaming of Huda City Centre Metro Station to Millinnium City Centre. HUDA City Centre is one of Delhi Metro's busiest and largest metro stations. This station is in Gurugram, Haryana. The Centre and the Haryana government both asked for the station's name to be changed.DMRC gave this information on Monday via their Twitter handle. DMRC also stated that the process of changing the name in all official papers, signage, and announcements has begun.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "It has been decided to change the name of HUDA City Centre Metro Station on Yellow Line to Millinnium City Centre."As a result, the process of altering the name in all official papers, sign boards, and announcements has begun and will be completed gradually.

