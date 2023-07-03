DMRC renamed HUDA City Centre Station as Millinnium City Centre Station

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the renaming of Huda City Centre Metro Station to Millinnium City Centre. HUDA City Centre is one of Delhi Metro's busiest and largest metro stations. This station is in Gurugram, Haryana. The Centre and the Haryana government both asked for the station's name to be changed.DMRC gave this information on Monday via their Twitter handle. DMRC also stated that the process of changing the name in all official papers, signage, and announcements has begun.

In partial modification of the earlier announcement regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line, it has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the station as Millennium City Centre. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 3, 2023

