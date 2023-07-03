Live
- LG terminated 400 Delhi government specialists
- Ashish Gandhi Showing His Versatility In a Wide Variety Of Films
- Leaders from Janata Dal And Allied Parties Join BJP In Kerala
- President Murmu arrives in Karnataka
- Delhi government approves Indian Railways' tree removal proposal
- Vaani Kapoor is set to embark on a tour across US, UK
- Supreme Court asks Delhi governments to furnish details of expenditure on ads from 2020
- BYD sets new sales record in China in June, sells 2.5 lakh units
- AAP says it has worked wonders in MCD by collecting Rs 1,113 cr property tax
- SRK’s ‘Jawan’ trailer to be attached with Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’ in theatres
DMRC renamed HUDA City Centre Station as Millinnium City Centre Station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the renaming of Huda City Centre Metro Station to Millinnium City Centre.
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the renaming of Huda City Centre Metro Station to Millinnium City Centre. HUDA City Centre is one of Delhi Metro's busiest and largest metro stations. This station is in Gurugram, Haryana. The Centre and the Haryana government both asked for the station's name to be changed.DMRC gave this information on Monday via their Twitter handle. DMRC also stated that the process of changing the name in all official papers, signage, and announcements has begun.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "It has been decided to change the name of HUDA City Centre Metro Station on Yellow Line to Millinnium City Centre."As a result, the process of altering the name in all official papers, sign boards, and announcements has begun and will be completed gradually.