Don’t know why Governor is taking such a position on bills: Pinarayi Vijayan

Reacting to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s remarks that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is not meeting him and briefing him about the bills, the Chief Minister on Thursday said there is no such practice.
“I don’t know why the Governor is taking such a position. This is no such practice. What has happened is the concerned minister has briefed the Governor on the bills and that’s the norm,” the Chief Minister said.
The Governor early this month had said he was waiting for Vijayan to come and explain and clear the doubts he has.
Vijayan and his government is irked that Khan is holding with him eight important Bills for his ascent, with three of theseBillsare lying with him (for over a year) and one of it for around 22 months. While three more bills are with him for around a year, while two are with him from less than a year.
Vijayan last month had said that they are mulling to take legal steps against the Governor for not signing the bills.
The Kerala government has also taken legal advice of jurist Fali S.Nariman and also talked with veteran lawyer K.K.Venugopal to represent the state at the apex court.