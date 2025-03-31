Don’t spread canards on Waqf Amendment Bill: Kiren Rijiju to parties, organisations

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday asked ‘some groups’ in political parties and Muslim outfits to refrain from spreading canards and lies on the Waqf Amendment Bill and stated that it was in the larger interest of the minorities and any attempt to thwart it will only harm the community.

Rijiju, also the Minister for Minority Affairs extended Eid greetings to the countrymen while speaking to the press in the national capital.

“There are some groups, especially people from political parties and some selected organisations trying to mislead people over the Waqf Amendment bill. They must read the bill properly and refrain from spreading lies,” the Union Minister said.

He said that India is a democratic country, and everyone has a right to put forth his/her views and arguments on any issue.

“There must be no attempts to spread canards with an intention to deceive and mislead people on the issue,” he said.

Rijiju said that the Waqf Amendment Bill will soon be brought in the Parliament and also urged the Opposition parties for detailed and informed debate on the issue.

The Minister also warned naysayers against spoiling the atmosphere ahead of the Parliamentary debate on Waqf Bill and said: "Those outfits trying to instigate and mislead people over the issue are being identified and taken note of.

"I would like to request everyone to identify those leaders who are lying. These are the same people who misguided the country during CAA," he stated.

He said that even when the nation is celebrating Eid festival, an attempt is being made to mislead and misguide people by wearing and flaunting black bands to create a vitiated atmosphere.

He also took strong objection to allegations that the rights and properties of Muslims will be snatched after the passage of Waqf Bill, while reasoning that it has been in operation for long, even before Independence.

"Terming the Waqf Bill is illegal and unconstitutional is the biggest lie," he remarked.