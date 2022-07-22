Don't worry for snakes, call Rajendra to rescue

Dhenkanal: Don't worry if snakes enter your homes; call snake-catcher Rajendra Prasad Panigrahi and his team to rescue snakes and family members. Don't panic; every member of his team is capable to rescue any kind of snake [poisonous or non-poisonous].

Panigrahi and his team is heading a voluntary organisation, AWARD for rescue and welfare of animals. The team members have rescued 500 snakes since 2015.

People of Dhenkanal were panic-stricken and used to feel insecure on when snakes were noticed in their houses. But now they call AWARD and feel secure as his team members rush to the spot and rescue snakes by applying their skills and tricks. Snakes are now entering several houses during rainy season. Houses are flooded with rats; frogs are thronging houses in Dhenkanal. Snakes run after them to catch prey.

Talking to The Hans India, Panigrahi said 500 types of snakes move in forest and migrate to human communities. Even during fire in forest snakes move to human habitation for their prey. But all snakes are not poisonous except a few. He has rescued 500 snakes and other wild animals and allowed them to enter forest. We should not kill snakes. Both animals and human beings should live happily in their respective places. This part, AWARD, headed by Rajendra, also promotes awareness about wild animals and environment protection, large scale plantation.

The Forest department often seeks his team efforts and support to rescue wild animals. Panigrahi's team also extends support to the department. Before the department personnel reach the spot, people more rely on AWARD organisation staff to rescue snakes.

One of the family members, Mayadhar Sahoo, said he had called Panigrahi's team snake helpline. Two members reached the spot and rescued snakes. Family members felt secured, Mayadhar informed.

DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni told this paper that snakes move to human community for their prey. Heavy rainfall disturbs snakes in their habitats so they move to another place. They don't have census of snakes.