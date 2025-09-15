Don’t worry, government will assist in treatment: CM at Janata Darshan 

Live
Chief Minister meets citizens from across Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow, September 15: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, held a ‘Janata Darshan,’ where he met people from different parts of the state, heard their grievances, and assured timely solutions.
Over 50 citizens presented their requests, with several seeking help for medical expenses. Responding to a youth from Raebareli, who said his father was battling kidney, heart, and urinary ailments, the CM directed officials to admit the patient to the medical college and obtain a treatment estimate. He assured that the government would bear the cost of treatment.
The Chief Minister reiterated that for the past eight years, his government has been providing financial assistance to needy patients and will continue to do so.
During the interaction, CM Yogi also displayed warmth towards children accompanying the complainants, placing his hand on their heads and distributing chocolates.