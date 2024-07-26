Live
- IISER Boot Camp to strengthen science education in KVS
- Over 1,600 people booked for creating nuisance, including making reels, on metro premises
- 100 women achievers share their success stories
- YS Jagan criticizes AP govt. for not introducing budget
- KIA India Launches CSR Initiatives in Guttur, Promoting Eye Care and Education
- Cong seeks House panel on Polavaram project
- Fence Yamuna flood plain after removing encroachment: HC to DDA
- Woman journalist found dead on rail tracks
- Double disappointment for Odisha: Naveen
- Odisha govt presents Rs 2.65 lakh crore budget
Just In
Double disappointment for Odisha: Naveen
Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday criticised the BJP government at the Centre and in Odisha, contending that his...
Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday criticised the BJP government at the Centre and in Odisha, contending that his State faced a “double disappointment” in both the Union Budget and the Odisha Budget.
Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly here, the former chief minister claimed that the Mohan Charan Majhi-led government has renamed over 40 schemes introduced during the BJD regime.
“I will say again that it is a ‘double engine sarkar’ and it is a double disappointment (referring to the Union Budget and the Odisha Budget). I have noticed that they have renamed more than 40 schemes of my government,” Patnaik said.
The BJD chief said he would study the State Budget provisions before making any further observations on it.