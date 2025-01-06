Double engine is double blow, says Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday criticised the Mohan Majhi-led Odisha government, terming it a "double engine, double blow" administration. While leading a BJD protest, Patnaik came down heavily on the BJP government for its failure to control the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

"The BJP government came to power by giving false narratives and promises. The BJP received fewer votes than the BJD," he said. Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Patnaik said, "Double engine, double ‘mada’ (blow). The double-engine government is hitting people from two sides — price hikes and GST."

"The BJP-led Central government has imposed GST on every product. Poor people are bearing the brunt, paying more GST than ever before," he said.