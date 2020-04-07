DRDO, Wipro 3D develops full-face shield for safety of doctors treating Coronavirus patients

As we have said many developments are in fray amid coronavirus outbreak in the country which is taking a toll on people. The first and foremost equipment to deal with the coronavirus is a face mask to cover the nose and mouth as they are the ways for the virus to enter into the body. The virus mostly attacks the respiratory system, hence face masks are necessary.

However, there is a shortage of face masks in the country and seeking help from other countries. While in most cases most of us are using the homemade masks to protect ourselves for the dreadful virus.

In this backdrop, DRDO in collaboration with Wipro 3D has developed a full face shield to be provided to doctors & medical staff working with coronavirus patients, which help protect them from direct infection. The officials of DRDO said that they have already supplied masks, full-body suits, & many PPEs for medical staff.

Meanwhile, India reported 354 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 4,421 cases and 117 fatal cases till Tuesday.