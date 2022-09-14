Dream merchants won't win Gujarat

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said the people who "sell dreams" will never win in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in December this year.

Speaking virtually, Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat, his home state, with a two-thirds majority and hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"I want to tell Bhupendrabhai that the people of Gujarat are with the BJP. I can see very clearly that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and you, the BJP will once again form a government with a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections," Shah said. PTI

Arvind Kejriwal jibed back: "Yes, he is absolutely right. Do not, at all, trust those who said they'll give you all Rs 15 lakh each by bringing back black money."

"I agree that people should not trust those who sell false dreams... Instead, trust those who have already made electricity free in Delhi and Punjab, and will make it free in Gujarat too."

The back-and-forth is the latest in a larger debate over subsidies or "freebies" that the BJP opposes. The AAP, as well as several other parties, see welfare schemes as essential to "people-friendly" governance.

Kejriwal stuck to sarcasm, "The BJP is dreaming. I am surprised that Amit Shah is speaking against his own party. He is saying 'don't trust dream sellers'."

Kejriwal claimed that the Congress party is "finished" in Gujarat, where assembly polls will be held later this year.

Kejriwal's claim came in response to a reporter's question regarding a Congress leader's allegation during his visit to the poll-bound state, where AAP is presenting itself as a strong contender and alternative to the ruling BJP.

Congress had alleged that the AAP government in Punjab is spending crores on ads for the Gujarat polls whereas Punjab is "on the brink of bankruptcy".

Responding to the allegation, Kejriwal said, "Congress is finished. You should stop taking their questions. People no more care about their questions."