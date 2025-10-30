Live
- South Korea likely needs 10 yrs to build nuclear-powered sub: Navy chief
- Carlsen wins Clutch Chess Champions Showdown, Gukesh finishes fourth
- RG Kar convict Sanjoy Roy's sister, brother-in-law booked for 'murder' of his minor niece
- NMDC posts 33 pc surge in Q2 net profit at Rs 1,694 crore
- Mobile apps asking for location can leak significant private information: IIT Delhi
- Centre tightens verification of weights and measures to protect consumers
- Vodafone Idea, other telecom shares slip after SC's written order on AGR dues
- CM Revanth Reddy reviews on cyclone affected areas, emphasises on paddy procurement
- 'Two Yuvraj’ are ‘deceiving’ people of Bihar with false promises: PM Modi
- Telangana names U-19 Team for National Wrestling C’ship
During his Mumbai conert, a addict tossed a phone at Enrique Iglesias, who playfully took a selfie before tossing it back. Watch the moment here.
Pop star Enrique Iglesias dazed Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds on Thursday night with a two- hour-long high- octane performance and a star- speckled night to flash back . The 50- time-old songster- tunesmith, who was in India on Thursday for the first time in over 13 times, held the followership in the win of his hands with his contagious energy and pop hits gauging over two decades.
Fans gestured flags, jumped in the air and sang along at every occasion. One of the most defining moments of the Mumbai concert was when Enrique was hit with a shower of headdresses, shirts, and indeed phones as fans from the crowd began throwing particulars on stage in a shot to get their moment with the star.
Enrique Iglesias Shares a Sincere Moment with Fans
During one of his songs, he paraded onto the stage from a ramp that stretched all the way into the addict hole. He was met by a flying phone, which was hurled onto the stage by a fan in the crowd hoping for their live concert moment of fame. Mid-song, the singer caught the phone with his free hand, while still gripping his mic. He flashed a quick selfie with his signature ‘Peace’ sign for the crowd and tossed the phone back into the crowd, much to the audience’s amusement.
Needless to say, this created a fan incident in the crowd as fans continued to fling their phones onto the stage in an attempt to get their very own ‘Enrique selfie’. However, things did not go too well for the fans as the majority of phones fell short of the stage.
A night in pictures: Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai
The concert began with Progressive Brothers playing some high-octane Viral moment and was followed by India’s Indo-Canadian pop princess Jonita Gandhi, who warmed up the crowd for the night. It was around late evening that Enrique Iglesias selfie onto the stage to roaring applause and transformed the event into one wild night of music and dance.