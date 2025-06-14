  • Menu
DVR recovered from crash site

Ahmedabad : Gujarat ATS recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris of the Air India plane that crashed yesterday in Ahmedabad. An ATS personnel says, “It’s a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The FSL team will come here soon.”

A DVR is an in-flight video recording system for security monitoring in commercial aircraft and provides uninterrupted video feeds from cameras positioned throughout the aircraft.

