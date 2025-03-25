Dy CM Shinde on Kunal Kamra: Taken 'supari' and action causes reaction

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his first reaction to stand-up comedian Kunal Karma's controversial remarks against him, has said the latter made the statement after taking 'supari (contract) and every action has a reaction.

Breaking his silence, Deputy CM Shinde late Monday night said he does not react to allegations and will give a befitting reply through his work.

Without directly taking Kamra’s name, the Dy CM said, “This person has made a statement by taking a supari (contract)... There is freedom of expression, you can take advantage of it and make satire. However, this is a kind of adultery and speaking after taking a supari (contract). I had not given any reaction. But, workers have feelings. The same person earlier had made statements about the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Arnab Goswami and industrialists. These are accusations made by taking a supari. So I did not react to it. I will not even speak. I am committed to my work.”

“I do not react to allegations. Since the government was formed three years ago, people have been levelling allegations. I always said that I would answer the allegations with work. If we start answering the allegations with allegations, our focus changes. We answered the allegations with work. That is why the people re-elected us. We got 60 out of 80 seats. Thackeray's Shiv Sena could only get 20 seats,” said Shinde after his party slammed Kamra demanding an unconditional apology.

To a question on vandalism of the studio by Shiv Sena activists, he said,” I do not support vandalism. We should also see to what level the other person stoops while making allegations. Action has a reaction. I am sensitive. I have a lot of strength to bear. I do not talk to anyone. I stay calm, work, keep my focus on work and give justice to people. That is why we have achieved such a major success.”

Earlier, Shiv Sena on Monday strongly condemned the “distasteful and defamatory” remarks made by comedian Kunal Kamra during his recent performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai. “His deliberate attempt to mock Dy CM Shinde and twist the state’s political reality into a tool for his propaganda is nothing short of an orchestrated attack against the leadership. He has once again misused the fundamental right to free speech, using comedy as a cover to malign individuals and spread politically motivated misinformation,” said Shiv Sena in a release.

The Shiv Sena also announced that it will not tolerate any attempts to insult or malign the leadership that is working tirelessly for the people of Maharashtra. “We demand that Kunal Kamra issue an unconditional apology for his remarks against Eknath Shinde and cease using comedy as a weapon to spread hatred and misinformation,” it said.

Kamra has a well-documented history of controversial and offensive behaviour, proving that this is not an isolated incident. He has repeatedly disrespected institutions, individuals, and religious sentiments under the pretext of satire, said Shiv Sena in a release.