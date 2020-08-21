Eagerly awaited CET results will be out today

Bengaluru: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government announced its decision to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) on July 30 and 31 across the state even as a large number of students and teachers asked the government to postpone it. KCET is a gateway exam for those aspiring for professional seats in engineering, agriculture among others in various educational institutions in Karnataka. Now the government to announce the results on Friday which earlier announced as Thrusday.



According to the reports nearly 1.94 lakh students registered for K-CET, which will be held across 497 centres. For CET, a large number of intra-state and inter-state students will appear for exams, for which logistical arrangements remain the students' biggest issue. About 1,881 students from outside the state have registered.

It was learnt that at least 40 students infected with COVID-19 will be writing CET 2020 from COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and transportation and food facilities was arranged for such students. The students who had appeared in the exam can check their result through the websites– kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said in an official statement, "The results of the CET exam, which was due to be announced on August 20, will now be announced on August 21 (Friday) due to technical reasons." The Minister, also in charge of Higher Education, added that the results will be made available to the public at 12.30 pm at the official website, karresults.nic.in. The officials of Examination board claim that taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic, that the counseling process will be held online this year. Ashwathnarayan, who is also in-charge of the Higher Education portfolio, said that the fees and the seat-matrix ratio will remain the same as it was for the academic year 2019-2020. Due to the pandemic, the Karnataka government has decided to hold the counseling process completely online.

Those who clear KCET will have to participate in the counseling process. There will be to rounds of counseling which will be held after the NEET and JEE counseling. The exact dates of counseling are not out yet. According to statistics shared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the physics paper was attended by 1, 75,428 candidates (90.23 per cent of those enrolled) while 1, 75,337 (90.10 per cent) attended the chemistry test. The same for biology and mathematics, on Thursday, was 79.90 per cent and 91.92 per cent respectively.