Live
- EAM Jaishankar discusses Pahalgam attack with UK counterpart
- PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh relief for MP road accident victim families
- Hema Malini meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- IPL 2025: On his brother's birthday, Corbin Bosch excels on debut as MI beat LSG
- ED conducts searches in Jaipur under PMLA
- Healthcare for India means wellness and happiness, not just treatment: Piyush Goyal
- 6,000 agri-startups not enough, need more: VP Dhankhar
- To make health accessible, we must make it affordable: Mansukh Mandaviya
- Don't invite Punjab representatives for talks, protesting farmers ask Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan
- BJP Expanding Rapidly in Rural Areas Thanks to Modi's Welfare Schemes: S. Ramachandra Reddy
EAM Jaishankar discusses Pahalgam attack with UK counterpart
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday discussed the Pahalgam terror attack with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and apprised him about the latest situation on the attack.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday discussed the Pahalgam terror attack with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and apprised him about the latest situation on the attack.
“Spoke to Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy of UK today,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.
He said that both leaders discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam, adding, “Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism.”
On Saturday, in a deeply controversial moment, a senior official from the Pakistan Army inflamed tensions by making a throat-slitting gesture towards a crowd of peaceful demonstrators outside the Pakistan High Commission in London.
The protesters had gathered to voice their anger over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
Adding to the provocation, the official was seen holding a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, using it to mock the Indian protesters.
Captain Abhinandan was famously captured by Pakistani forces in 2019 after his aircraft went down across the Line of Control; he was released two days later in a gesture that was widely publicised.
Video footage of the offensive gesture, which surfaced online on Saturday morning, quickly went viral and sparked widespread condemnation.
Meanwhile, a Defence Ministry spokesman said that the Pakistan Army has resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K, which has been effectively retaliated by the Indian Army.
He added that the Pakistan Army also resorted to small arms firing at some places along the LoC on April 24.
“The same was effectively retaliated,” the official said.